Funeral of three in Njarackal accident held

KOCHI: Taking the death toll in the Njarackal accident to three, eight-year-old Chrisvin succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday morning. His mother Shaiji and sister Chrisviya had died on Tuesday, soon after the accident that morning.

The death of Chrisvin saw emotional scenes at the hospital as he succumbed to his injuries after his father, Martin, reached the hospital from the Gulf by midnight. He visited his son at the hospital before he was declared dead at around 5.15 am.

The funeral of the deceased was held at Karthedam St George Church at 4 pm on Wednesday. Many gathered to pay their last respects at the ceremony in the church. Meanwhile, the Njarackal police probing the case presented the driver, Niju before a magistrate. He was remanded in judicial custody.