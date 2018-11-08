Home Cities Kochi

Growing beards for a cause

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a good chance that someone you know might be suffering from prostate or testicular cancer. And it has been increasing steadily. For some time now, men across the globe have stood together for a common cause. With an aim to spread awareness about the early diagnosis and thereby preventing the deadly disease, No Shave November was formed not only with a mission to raise funds for cancer research and education but also to make people aware of the preventive measures.

For this, participants across the globe put down their razors and forego their hair appointments to join in the fight against cancer. With the same mission, a group of techies from Technopark is observing this cause in a different way.

As part of No Shave November, they are organising a contest in which participants will grow their beard and post their photo on Technopark’s Instagram handle. The participants will abstain from shaving for a month.

This is the first time Technopark’s Instagram handle is organising such an event as part of No Shave November. “As the month is observed in this way, we thought of keeping the relevance of the cause. Based on the photographs they post on Technopark’s Instagram page, they will be given prizes at the end of the month,” said Suryajith, one of the organisers.

The contest has already begun and participants have already started uploading their pictures on Instagram, growing a beard and cultivating a moustache. Suryajith says, “On the final day of the contest that is at the end of this month, the winners of this contest will be given gift coupons of salons.”

The movement was started in 2004 by the Movember Foundation Charity with an aim to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer and thereby getting men to donate what they would otherwise spend on grooming their beards to the patients who have lost their hair as part of the cancer treatment.

