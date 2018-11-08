Home Cities Kochi

Malayalam actress assault case: Court releases actor Dileep’s passport

For travelling abroad for a film shooting, Dileep had recently approached the court for releasing his passport.

Published: 08th November 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday decided to temporarily release the surrendered passport of actor Dileep who is an accused in the actress assault case. The passport was surrendered before the court following the investigation.

For travelling abroad for a film shooting, Dileep had recently approached the court for releasing his passport. His counsel submitted before the court that the passport has to be submitted for visa processing procedures. Dileep had sought permission to release his passport till December 31.

The prosecution strongly objected to releasing the passport. According to the prosecution, it is a purposeful move to delay the trial in the case. The case which is waiting for the commencement of the trial should not be delayed by Dileep’s foreign travel. The court later decided to release the passport for visa processing.It will give its order in the petition on Friday.   

TAGS
Malayalam actress assault case Actor Dileep

