Pandit Karuppan Road development: Encroachments to be cleared

KOCHI: The eviction of encroachments as part of developing the Pandit Karuppan Road at Thevara will commence on November 22, Additional District Magistrate M K Kabir said in a statement on Wednesday.

The road passes through Elamkulam and Ernakulam villages. The section between Thevara to Canal Bridge comes under Ernakulam village and its survey will be completed initially.A special squad has been formed to evict the roadside encroachments. The Kanayannur tahsildar will lead the special squad which will function with the cops' help.

Meanwhile, a meeting to evaluate the development of the Pandit Karuppan Road was held here on Wednesday, in which Edappally East Traffic Police SI Saju Paul, assistant engineer B R Omprakash, Motor Vehicle Inspector K R Tambi, Kochi Corporation councillor C K Peter, Survey superintendent H S Pramod, PWD executive engineer M T Sabu and Kanayannur taluk tahsildar P R Radikar were present.