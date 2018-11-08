Ventriloquist Satyan Achath to perform tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bank Employees Arts Movement (BEAME), Ernakulam, in association with Ernakulam Karayogam, will organise a Ventriloquism and Hand Shadow performance at TDM Hall on Friday.

Renowned ventriloquist Satyan Achath will perform at the event which will start at 6.30 pm. This will be the 433rd monthly programme organised by BEAME in Kochi.

Ventriloquism is a stage performance in which a person changes his or her voice so that it seems to come from a puppet held by the performer.Satyan has staged numerous performances internationally in the last 20 years and his stagecraft has capitvated audiences in the US, Europe and various states of India. Hailing from Thrissur, he is a former IRS officer.