A strategy to improve your memory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A good memory is a powerful asset in everyone’s life, whether you are a student, an executive, a professional, or a businessman. The better your memory, the better your chances of excelling in your respective fields.

Is it really possible to improve your memory? If you have ever found yourself forgetting where you left your keys or blanking out information on important occasions like an interview or a test, then you have probably wished that your memory was a bit better. Fortunately, there is a lot that you can do to improve your memory dramatically, emphasizes Prof. B.Unnikrishnan, SCMS Cochin School of Business while conducting a live demo of how his students have gained tenfold increase in their memory power in ten days.

The demo conducted in SCMS seminar hall went on like this. Two PGDM students - Daya Vijayan and Manjit Vijayan Nair - who were trained by Prof B Unnikrishnan in strategic memory enhancement technique sat blindfolded on the stage facing the audience. The audience was asked to propose a hundred objects of their choice one by one. These objects were written on the whiteboard in the background. Prof Unnikrishnan read out these hundred objects from one to hundred for the students to memorise. Then the students are ready to tell all the hundred items in the ascending order one to hundred and in the descending order hundred to one without any mistake. Now it is time for the crowd to further scrutinise their memory by mentioning random numbers from here and there, the students come out instantly with corresponding objects. Finally, the objects are mentioned at random from the crowd and they come out with corresponding numbers.

It was a standing ovation from the entire crowd consisting of Group Directors and Directors of SCMS, faculty members and staff and above all the entire batch of PGDM students.The programme was “simply amazing and the performance of the students is incredible”, said Prof S Gopakumar, group Director of SCMS Group and former CEO of Apollo Tyres while complimenting on the show.

“Year after year students used to come and complain about their poor concentration and memory power. That is why I invested some thousand hours to develop a foolproof technique for enhancing these capabilities which are the essence of good learnability,” said Prof Unnikrishnan commenting on how he arrived at a magical memory technique.