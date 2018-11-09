Lulu Group aims for five million sq ft IT space by 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to bring more IT firms to Kochi, the Lulu Group will open the doors to its premium 15-lakh sq ft Cyber Tower-2 at Infopark on Saturday. The Lulu Group is aiming to develop 5 million sq ft of IT space in the state by 2021 at a total investment of Rs 2,400 crores, including a twin-tower at SmartCity Kochi will be completed in the next two years.

"With our talented pool of youngsters contributing to upcoming fields like robotics and Artificial Intelligence, we believe IT is the future for Kerala," said Yusuffali M A, CMD, Lulu Group. "As far as Kochi is concerned, we can offer all the facilities of a Tier-I city, with a significantly reduced cost of living."

He said a Tier-II city like Kochi has comparatively less traffic and a cleaner environment, making it more attractive to IT firms. The 20-floor Cyber Tower-2 houses 11 floors of working space with each floor offering an 85,000 sq ft facilitating about 1,200 employees to work together, a big draw for large IT firms.

At full capacity, the building can host 11,000 IT professionals and boasts a 1,400-car parking facility. In addition, the tower provides its occupants with a 900-seater cafeteria, 16 high-speed elevators, gym and a 400-seater auditorium. "We are already in the final phase of talks with companies to lease out 40 per cent of the available space. Two big American companies and a firm from the Middle East, among others, have expressed interest," said A J Pai, director, Lulu Tech Park.

Constructed at an investment of Rs 400 crore, this is the second major investment by the group in the IT sector in the state after its Cyber Tower-I at Infopark.The tower will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and S S Ahluwalia, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and IT on November 10.

Lulu Cyber Tower-2