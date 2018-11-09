Home Cities Kochi

Malayali Edgar Morris gets Japan’s top civilian honour

He is the former chairman of Alumni Society of Association for Overseas Technical Scholarships Kerala.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:54 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edgar Morris, 81, of Kochi, has been conferred one of Japan’s highest civilian honours, the Order of the Rising Sun Gold & Silver Rays with the Emperor’s Medal of Honour, according to a notification by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is the former chairman of Alumni Society of Association for Overseas Technical Scholarships Kerala (ASAK) and won the honour for ‘contributing to promoting friendly relations and mutual understanding between Japan and India’.

Morris is the founder president of ASAK and headed it for nearly three decades in various capacities. Former managing director of Delhi Metro E Sreedharan and former Advisor to Prime Minister T K A Nair are the only other Malayalees to have received the honour.

