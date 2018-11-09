Post demonetisation, app culture aided in digital transactions in Kochi

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the biggest changes that happened along with demonetisation in Kochi is advent and popularity of mobile apps. While many who were initially reluctant to the idea of payment wallet decided to switch following the note ban. The launch of apps like Uber, Swiggy and Tez just eased the move.

“I have switched to digital payment because it saves me a lot of time,” says Nishchal, a civil service aspirant from Kadavanthra.

Not just youth, older generation too decide to take the plunge. “Payment apps like Paytm and freecharge were there even before demonetisation. But I was doubtful about its security. But the introduction of apps like Google pay and other banking apps have inspired me to take a plunge into the e-payments,” says Abraham, a sexagenerian from Kaloor.

On the other hand, many app developers are using the opportunity to lure in more customers. According to a top Swiggy official, payment partners like Paytm offer many lucrative offers. “Though the overall cash transaction is very less in Kochi, cash is a very small component for us. However, we don’t discourage people from using cash transactions. After all, India is a cash-based economy and it is all about customers’ comfort,” says a top Swiggy official.

For App developers based in Kochi, the two years have been a mixed period. “Unlike the food apps like Swiggy, local apps have to face the issue of visibility among the audience. There is a huge surge in the need for hospitality and lifestyle apps in Kochi. With the encouraging approach from payment platforms like Amazon pay and Paytm, we are hopeful for better results in the coming months,” says Safwad, an app-developer, Startup Village, Kalamassery.