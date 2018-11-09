Roshni project to launch website tomorrow

Home Cities Kochi

The district administration’s Roshni project, an effort to provide quality education to children from migrant families, is set to launch its dedicated website.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:53 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration’s Roshni project, an effort to provide quality education to children from migrant families, is set to launch its dedicated website. The official inauguration will be done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function at the Fine Arts Hall on Saturday. Education Minister C Raveendranath will preside.  

The project, which started under the district administration, based on the findings of the studies and surveys among migrant workers, has become a model for the country.It found the dropout rate among the children of migrant workers was high, based on which the district administration drafted the project. Apart from providing training in Malayalam, English and Hindi, children are provided balanced breakfast and intellectually-stimulating workshops and study tours.

The administration inaugurated the project in mid-October last year. Earlier, the project was implemented in four schools with the largest enrolment of  migrant workers’ children in the district. Union LP School, Thrikkanarvattam; Government LP school, Ponnurunni; Government UP School, Kandanthara and Government High School, Binanipuram were the schools shortlisted for the pilot project.“The project will be extended to all schools with migrant students. At present, we need technical support from experts,” said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

