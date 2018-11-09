Home Cities Kochi

Security guard flouted norms in bringing gun to Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match

Police arrested eight security guards of a private agency for assaulting around 15 youths, deployed for assisting the security staff during the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Somveer Singh, one of the two absconding security guards accused of assaulting and pointing a gun at youngsters following a verbal duel over the payment of wages after the last ISL match at Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, has flouted the norms for bringing a licensed gun from another state, according to investigators.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Palarivattom Police arrested eight security guards of a private agency for assaulting around 15 youths, deployed for assisting the security staff during the the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match. Out of the 10 accused, Somveer, a resident of Haryana, and Pramod of Tripunithura are still absconding while the others have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to police officers, the private security agency based in Goa informed the officers Somveer, who was shifted to Kochi from Goa for duty, has an arms licence. But he has not followed the formalities for bringing along his weapon to another state, which he should have done in his personal capacity.

Earlier, the Kalamassery police registered a case against a security guard of the same agency for using his personal weapon while deployed as a private security guard. This case is pending before the High Court, according to sources. 

