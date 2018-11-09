Home Cities Kochi

Wandering in many worlds: Justice V R Krishna Iyer

Four years since the lawyer activist’s death, a photo exhibition was conducted at the High Court of Kerala on Friday.

Published: 09th November 2018 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Justice V R Krishna Iyer

Justice V R Krishna Iyer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Freedom behind bars is part of our constitutional tryst...If wars are too important to be left to the generals, surely prisoners’ rights are too precious to be left to the jailors,” stated the late Justice V R Krishna Iyer, an unyielding supporter of prisoners’ rights. Four years since the lawyer activist’s death, a photo exhibition was conducted at the High Court of Kerala on Friday.

Conducted by the Sarada Krishna Sadgamaya Foundation, a charitable trust founded by the Justice himself, the exhibition compiled 60 pictures, each, an episode of the great visionary’s life. Ranging from him playing the veena in his leisure time to meeting personalities including the late O N V Kurup, musician and composer late V Dakshinamoorthy, A K Antony MP, former Chief Minister of Kerala V S Achuthanandan, kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Inaugurated by advocate general C P Sudhakara Prasad, was followed by the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Memorial Law lecture on ‘Federalism in India-Past, Present and Future’, delivered by Justice K M Joseph, Judge, Supreme Court. The lecture that was presided over by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Chief Justice, High Court of Kerala, was succeeded by the distribution of the Third Justice V R Krishna Iyer Memorial Legal Literary Award for Lawyers.

Born on November 15, 1915, in a village near Palakkad, the lawyer held prestigious positions such as the Former Kerala High Court Judge in 1968, former Supreme Court Judge in 1973 and one of the ministers in the first Communist Government led by E M S Namboodiripad.

Known for the Shamser Singh case that decoded the powers of the cabinet, the Maneka Gandhi case which provided a new facet to Article 21 and Muthamma’s case, Krishna Iyer made justice accessible to the poorest of the poor.

“The experimental exhibition is currently an internal event for lawyers. One for the public and school students will be conducted later,” says advocate K P Pradeep, secretary of the foundation.

The lawyer, who was associated to the late Justice since 2001 from his Post-Graduate studies at Cochin University says,”He is more than a guru,” a line that speaks volumes about the magnanimous personality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice V R Krishna Iyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp