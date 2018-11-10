Home Cities Kochi

Kids’ Athletics to start today

Kids’ Athletics, which has attained international fame, is being implemented in government schools with an aim to build a healthy generation.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kids’ Athletics, which is being organised in all the schools in the state as part of General Education Protection Mission, will be inaugurated by Education Minister C Raveendranath at a function to be held at SRV (D) LP school on Saturday. The aim behind conducting this event is to turn campuses into places where students can engage in child-friendly games, do group studies and also take part in sporting events involving teamwork.

Students below the age of 12, those studying in Classes I to VII, will be included in the event. Kids' Athletics is the biggest scientifically designed sporting event in the world for children. When a child takes part in the event, he or she becomes capable of selecting sporting events that they have an aptitude for through group games and training.

Kids’ Athletics comes to the state with events that have been designed to suit the needs of the students in Kerala. The events developed don’t require a big playground. The events are being held by Kerala Samagra Siksha in association with Kerala Athletics Association. According to authorities concerned, Kids’ Athletics has been successful in connecting curriculum with sports education.After the state-level, district-level training will be conducted later this month.

