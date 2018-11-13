Black magic to oust municipal chairperson   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at Kalamassery Municipality on Monday in the form of black magic to oust Jessy K Peter from the post of municipal chairman. A thin copper plate folded inside a small plastic bottle was seen on the Municipality secretary’s chair. “We don’t know who did it. Though we are not taking this black magic seriously, we plan to register a police complaint,” said an officer with the Corporation. “Only the main entrance has CCTV. Anyhow, we will also check the footage to nab the culprit,” said the officer.