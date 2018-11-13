Home Cities Kochi

Residents of Lakshadweep to get medical insurance

Published: 13th November 2018 10:39 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Department of Health Services of Lakshadweep administration will soon roll out a comprehensive medical insurance scheme for all the residents of the island.

According to administrative officers,  the scheme will enable free medical treatment to all residents of the island. As per 2011 census, Lakshadweep has a population of 64,429 and the scheme will cover all the official residents of the island.

The administration has already invited tender from general insurance companies for implementing the Universal Health Insurance for the residents of Lakshadweep. The last date for submission of tenders was on or before 5 pm on December 12.

The officer said the administration had earlier launched a similar insurance scheme for the residents which was beneficial for over 5,300 families. "This is another phase of relaunching the insurance scheme. The scheme will be a big relief to the residents as nearly 80 per cent of them travel to the mainland for their treatment and incur huge medical expenses," he said.

There are two hospitals, three Community Health Centres (CHC) and four Primary Health Care (PHC) in Lakshadweep islands.

