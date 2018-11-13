Stranded boat being towed to Lakshadweep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fishing boat which got stranded in the sea 250 nautical miles off Kasargod coast, after its engine developed a snag, is being towed to Lakshadweep coast by a Coast Guard vessel. The boat has 13 crew members including five from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and three North Indians. According to sources, the boat registed at Thengapatinam in Tamil Nadu is owned by Cleetus, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. The boat was drifting in the sea for three days after its engine developed a snag. The boat ventured into the sea on October 15 and it developed a snag on November 9.