Kochi

TiEcon 2018 from Friday

The seventh edition of TiEcon Kerala, Kerala’s largest entrepreneurs convention with a global perspective, will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:32 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The seventh edition of TiEcon Kerala, Kerala’s largest entrepreneurs convention with a global perspective, will be held on Friday and Saturday. The event, which will be inaugurated by World Bank Country director Junaid Ahmad, will focus on young and emerging entrepreneurs and the challenges faced by them. TiEcon Kerala 2018 will feature business leaders from  India and abroad apart from 1000 delegates, which include CEOs of small and medium enterprises.

More than 100 speakers will interact with the delegates in the different sessions to be held as part of the meet. In a release, TiE Kerala president MSA Kumar said the theme of TiEcon 2018 is ‘Rebuild Kerala – Leveraging Entrepreneurship and Emerging Technologies’. Union Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan will be the guest of honour of the meet. South Indian Bank CEO and executive director V G Mathew and Sterling Group of Companies MD Shivdas B Menon will be present. 

TiEcon 2018 World Bank

