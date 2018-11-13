Home Cities Kochi

Wearing an attitude on her sleeves

The image of a 66-year-old woman wearing a traditional Kerala attire has gone viral.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Designer Rajeev Peethambaran with his mother

By Ashna Joseph and Meenu Gopalakrishnan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The image of a 66-year-old woman wearing a traditional Kerala attire has gone viral. “Beauty exists at every age,” says designer Rajeev Peethambaran. “It’s not only about youth and perfection, even though the emphasis has always been on a young face. But I wanted to try something different.” The model Ramaniyamma is none other than Rajeev’s mother. “Her stylistic attitudes and expressions in front of the camera are similar to a model’s,” says Rajeev.

Ramaniyamma usually wears handloom sarees. And she believes every woman’s body is beautiful in its own way. “Modelling, for me, isn’t about being beautiful but creating something interesting for people to look and think about,” she says. “In modelling, I have learned to love myself, and feel comfortable.’’
Ramaniyamma went into modelling at 62 after the death of her husband. She said she had no fears because she followed whatever her son told her to do. “Rajeev places an emphasis on one’s attitude, rather than looks,” she says.

Sustainable fashion is part of Rajeev’s design philosophy, something which he deeply believes in and the goal is to create a system which focuses on environmental impact as well as social responsibility. Handlooms and cotton fabrics are his mainstays. His collection can be defined as ‘Airy, Fashionable, Comfy’.Rajeev’s collection, which had a number of silhouettes, garnered appreciation at a recently-held flea market in the city. The future looks promising.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traditional Kerala attire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp