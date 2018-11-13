Wearing an attitude on her sleeves

Ashna Joseph and Meenu Gopalakrishnan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The image of a 66-year-old woman wearing a traditional Kerala attire has gone viral. “Beauty exists at every age,” says designer Rajeev Peethambaran. “It’s not only about youth and perfection, even though the emphasis has always been on a young face. But I wanted to try something different.” The model Ramaniyamma is none other than Rajeev’s mother. “Her stylistic attitudes and expressions in front of the camera are similar to a model’s,” says Rajeev.

Ramaniyamma usually wears handloom sarees. And she believes every woman’s body is beautiful in its own way. “Modelling, for me, isn’t about being beautiful but creating something interesting for people to look and think about,” she says. “In modelling, I have learned to love myself, and feel comfortable.’’

Ramaniyamma went into modelling at 62 after the death of her husband. She said she had no fears because she followed whatever her son told her to do. “Rajeev places an emphasis on one’s attitude, rather than looks,” she says.

Sustainable fashion is part of Rajeev’s design philosophy, something which he deeply believes in and the goal is to create a system which focuses on environmental impact as well as social responsibility. Handlooms and cotton fabrics are his mainstays. His collection can be defined as ‘Airy, Fashionable, Comfy’.Rajeev’s collection, which had a number of silhouettes, garnered appreciation at a recently-held flea market in the city. The future looks promising.