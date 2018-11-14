Home Cities Kochi

IONS nations moot common military command

He released a Special Postal Cover brought out by the Postal Department to mark the occasion.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Release of special postal cover during the 10th IONS anniversary seminar in Kochi. (From left) Iran Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma and northern region Post Master General Jithendra Gupta are also seen | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Representatives of the participating navies of the 32 Indian Ocean Naval Symposium member nations mooted the formation of a Common Military Command for the Indian Ocean Region to ensure maritime security and to curb piracy and illegal fishing. With the rise of the economy of India and China the India Ocean maritime activity will increase and steps should be taken to avoid maritime blindness. There is a need for information sharing to increase maritime security, said Rear Admiral Didire Malterre, joint commander of the French Naval Forces deployed in Indian Ocean.    

Iran Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Australian Navy Capability Head Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, Assistant Chief of Indonesian Navy Rear Admiral Didik Setiyono, Royal Thai Navy Senior Advisor Admiral Pakorn Wanich and Vice Admiral of Netherlands Navy Rob A Kramer shared the same view. In his opening remarks, Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the rise in maritime piracy in the Indian Ocean region has had its impact worldwide, which shows how important these waters are to the nations and economies the world over. Though concerted efforts by the navies and maritime security agencies over the last couple of years have significantly reduced this threat, other challenges persist, he said.

“It will analyse all inputs pertaining to maritime security in IOR and pass on relevant information to the participating countries within an actionable time frame. This Centre will significantly enhance maritime security in the region,” he said. “The seas are too large for any one navy to secure single-handedly and our ability to work in coordination with other stakeholders would enhance the effectiveness of our individual efforts manifold,” he said.

He released a Special Postal Cover brought out by the Postal Department to mark the occasion. Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma, Post Master General, Northern Region Jithendra Gupta and Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp