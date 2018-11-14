Offering a feast to shopaholics

Jestin Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Viewing all special offers announced by various shops in your region in a single click can be thrilling for a shopaholic. Well, a group of engineering grads from Kozhikode offers exactly that.

They have made an android/ios mobile application ‘Offer Panda’ exclusively to get you all updates on the offers announced by various shops in your region.

The startup group, which has started its operations in the Mobile 10X incubation centre set up by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) at Government Cyber Park in Kozhikode, is also the first company at the centre to enter the 15 million club. The startup group has raised a fund of Rs 15 million from Dubai-based IBS Group. Founded by four engineering graduates of MEA Engineering College, Perinthalmanna, Offer Panda will give all its users updates on offers announced by textile shops, restaurants, supermarkets, exclusive brand showrooms and so on. The best side of the application is that it is highly customizable as per the needs of the user and can access offers available at every nook and corner of the state.

Speaking to Express Mazin Arbas, one among the four co-founders of the startup, said they were struck of the idea during one of their visits to SM Street in Kozhikode. “During our college days, we used to visit SM Street often. It was during one of our visit to Kozhikode, we had found that many shops in SM Street offer great discounts when compared to other shops in the city and other districts. It was then we planned of making a mobile application which will give information about all the discounts and offers,” he said. According to him, the startup company has just finished working on the mobile application and will be released for public in December. The startup group is also planning to give employment to over 150 people in its firm to work in its office and on the field.

On collecting the details of the offers and discounts, Mazin said their marketing team would be approaching the shopkeepers and groups. “They can list their offers in our mobile application. We will take a minimal sum from them to register their group in the applications,” he said, adding they have also created various options whereby the groups can announce their special offers through our application.

“These offers will only be limited to our users who can avail these offers with the help of a coupon generated for each user,” said Mazin.

Any user can download the application from the play store and log in by using their mobile number, Gmail or Facebook. “The users can customise their city and look for offers. We will be offering service across the state in the first phase. The application will also provide the location of the shop,” said Mazin who added that the application has blended both Artificial Intelligence and omnichannel technologies. The other co-founders of the mobile application are Shaz Abdullah, Aneesh Mohammed, Nafih Razak.

In a Nutshell

’Offer Panda’, mobile application founded by four engineering graduates of MEA Engineering College, Perinthalmanna give all its users updates on offers announced by textile shops, restaurants, supermarkets, and so on