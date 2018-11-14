Home Cities Kochi

Priority list has four tourism destinations in Ernakulam

The Tourism Department has decided to implement  Green Carpet initiative in four tourism destinations in Ernakulam on a priority basis.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Basic facilities at each tourist destination have to be developed and maintained

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tourism Department has decided to implement Green Carpet initiative in four tourism destinations in Ernakulam on a priority basis. The decision was taken following a workshop regarding the second phase implementation of the Green Carpet initiative across Kerala held in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

S Vijayakumar, Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council Secretary, who attended the workshop, said that the implementation of the Green Carpet initiative will benefit the tourism sector in Ernakulam. As many as nine tourism destinations in Ernakulam have been selected for the implementation of the Green initiative project. Across Kerala, the Green Carpet initiative will be implemented at 77 tourism destinations.

“Of this, Fort Kochi, Ezhattumugham, Bhoothathankettu and Cherai-Munambam beaches have been selected for implementing the Green Carpet initiative on a priority basis. All the Green Carpet initiatives have to be completed at the destinations before March 2019. Other destinations included in the Green Carpet initiative in the district are: Ernakulam Boat jetty, Kuzhipilly Beach, Malayattoor, and Manappattuchira. where the programme will be implemented without delay,” he said. The main objective of the initiative is to ensure public participation at each destination.

Similarly, basic facilities at each tourist destination have to be developed and maintained. During the workshop, the Tourism Department set 10-key agenda to be achieved at the Green Carpet. This includes: waste management, providing safe drinking water and food, well-maintained toilets and public amenities, maintaining Green Protocol, safety and security of tourists, training and capacity building, ensuring local community participation, and providing information to tourists.

“We have appointed supervisors to ensure the implementation and maintenance of the Green Carpet initiative. As part of the project, a destination manager has to be appointed to maintain these destinations,” Vijayakumar said.

One of the major concerns related to tourism destinations is the absence of a waste management system. Recently, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) banned the use of plastic materials at 68 tourist spots in Kerala.

In Ernakulam, the ban has been imposed in Kochi city, Fort Kochi, Kalady, Aluva, Maradu, Paravoor, Cherai Beach, Ezhatumukham, Malayatoor, Kadambrayar, Kuzhipilly beach, Munambam beach, Aluva Mannapuram, Arikkal waterfalls, Iringol, Bhoothathankettu, Kumbalangi and Kanjoor.

Only milk pouch/food-grade plastic bags with a thickness of 50 microns and above and plastic used for packaging of medicines are excluded from the ban. Plastic bags used for agriculture, horticulture and plant nurseries with the thickness of 50 microns and above also do not come under the ban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Department Kerala Tourism Green Carpet initiative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp