All-Kerala Seniors’ Athletic Meet to be held on Saturday

Dr Praveen G Pie, Convenor of IMA’s Care for the Elderly project, said several initiative are being undertaken for picturing Kochi as an elderly-friendly city.

Published: 15th November 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For promoting Kochi as an elderly-friendly city, Kochi Corporation and Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be organising the second edition of All-Kerala Seniors’ Athletic Meet in Kochi on Saturday. Elderly persons aged above 60 from across Kerala will be taking part in the event.  

Dr Praveen G Pie, Convenor of IMA’s Care for the Elderly project, said several initiatives are being undertaken for picturing Kochi as an elderly-friendly city. “The first edition of the event held last year was successful. Since the event is organised with the technical support of Kerala State Athletic Association, the winners are able to compete in national and international athletic competitions for the elderly persons. In the world event held in Spain, the participants of our first edition event could bag three medals,” he said. Apart from being a sporting event, it is also a socially relevant programme.

“Several elderly persons after the retirement age are living an isolated life. Such activities will enable them to come to the forefront of society. Similarly, it will help elders in overcoming post-retirement stress-related problems”

The sports events will be held at Maharaja’s College Ground and Throw event will be held at SH College Ground, Thevara. The participants will be categorised into various age groups: 60-65, 65-70, 70-75, 75-80, 80-85. There will be 100, 200, 800, 1500 and 3000-meter sprints.  In total there will be 14 events including Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump, Javelin,  and Shot Put.

“The registration for the event will be free.  We are expecting around 600 participants. Residents associations and members of various elders’ clubs will take part. There will be an on-the-spot registration facility which will be open at 6.30 am,” said Dr Vinod Padmanabhan, IIM Kochi Treasurer.                        

