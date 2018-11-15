Home Cities Kochi

Indian, Omani Navy ships set sail to retrace maritime trade routes

Three tall ships set off from Kochi Naval Base on Wednesday to retrace the ancient maritime trade route between the Malabar Coast and the Persian Gulf.

Published: 15th November 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Omani Vessel Zinat-al-Bihaar and Indian Navy’s Sailing Ships Sudharshini and Tarangini setting off on the Tall Ships Sail Together programme from Kochi Naval Base to Muscat coast on Wednesday. The sail together is being organised as part of the 10th anniversary of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three tall ships set off from Kochi Naval Base on Wednesday to retrace the ancient maritime trade route between the Malabar Coast and the Persian Gulf.The ships - INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini - of the Indian Navy and Zinat-al-Bihaar of the Royal Omani Navy will sail together over a distance of 1,200 nautical miles to Muscat. The ships are expected to reach Muscat on November 29.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, along with the Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi flagged off the ‘Tall Ships Sail-Together’. The event, organised as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, was attended by the navy chiefs and delegates from 26 countries participating in the symposium.

The tall ships have one sea rider each from Sri Lanka, China, United Kingdom, Australia, Bangladesh and Maldives participating in the sailing expedition.The ships are accompanied by smaller Indian sailing vessels, among them Mhadei will be heading towards Seychelles, while the others would continue towards Muscat. A grand flypast with nine helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft was undertaken to mark the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Naval Base INS Sudarshini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp