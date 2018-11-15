Lookout notice issued for missing girl

By Express News Service

Anziya

KOCHI: The Chengamanad police have issued a lookout notice for Anziya, 17, daughter of Basheer, Konnam house, Chalakka, Puthenvelikkara, who has been reported missing. The police had earlier registered a case in this regard. "Information or clue about the missing girl should be informed to A K Sudheer, Station House Officer, Chengamanad police station, on 0484-2474057 or 9497980466 and via e-mail sicgmdekmrl.pol@kerala.gov.in