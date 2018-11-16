Home Cities Kochi

Ask questions or the silence will take hold

Asking questions is very important, said Manu S Pillai, the writer who brought Kerala history into the spotlight internationally.

Published: 16th November 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Anirban Ganguly, Gautam Chintamani, Manu S Pillai and Prabeen Singh during the session ‘Biographies. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Asking questions is very important, said Manu S Pillai, the writer who brought Kerala history into the spotlight internationally. Being a writer on history, essentially a historian takes a lot of work, he said. Pillai was in the city as part of an open discussion at H & C Stores. 

“Syndicated Hinduism is a colonial product and we see it massively promoted now,” he said while talking to the audience. 

Speaking of the distortion of historical facts and freedom of expression, the writer said: “It has come to a point where we have to ask outright the question as to ‘Who are you to tell us what to think and what not is acceptable, unacceptable, national, anti-national, pro-Hindu, anti-Hindu’. An idea has to grow, however there are attempts to trample on them at the roots.”

While Pillai believes in the importance of learning Indian culture, history and our vast literature, he feels both the ruling party and the former ruling party failed to showcase the richness of our past.

“While the Congress had tried to show the leaders and facts that were on their side of the story, as it always happens with history, the ruling party is now looking for the intellectual base which is why history gets stretched to outrageous proportions like what happened with the plastic surgery argument,” he said.  His latest work is ‘Rebel Sultans’ about the rulers of the Deccan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala history H & C Stores

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp