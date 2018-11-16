CIAL starts domestic service to four cities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As promised by the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in its 2018 winter schedule, Indigo Airlines on Thursday started service to four new destinations.

The direct flights to Mali, Guwahati, Jaipur and Nagpur from Nedumbassery was inaugurated by CIAL Managing Director V J Kurian in the presence of Airport director A C K Nair.

According to CIAL, the flight to Mali will depart at 6.20 am. The flight to Guwahati and Jaipur will leave at 5.40 am and 3.10 pm, respectively, with the Nagpur flight scheduled for 9 pm.

As per the earlier plan, new services to Goa will be operated by Indigo and GoAir while new Indigo flights will connect Kochi to Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. GoAir commenced its direct flight to Goa on Friday. While the Indigo flight will depart at 9.40 pm, the GoAir flight leaves at 3.20 am. The Bhubaneswar service will be airborne at 5.35 am. The service to Vishakapatnam on Tuesdays will be at 1.40 pm and on other days at 2.10 pm.

The Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam flights will start on December 1 while the service to Nagpur commenced at 9 pm on Friday. The service to Lucknow will be at 9.20 pm on all days except Tuesdays. The Guwahati service will be at 5.40 am. Both the services will start on December 9. GoAir has already started operations to Jaipur via Ahmedabad.