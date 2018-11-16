Home Cities Kochi

Flood relief: Complaints can be submitted till Nov 20 

There are 12 approved designs made by LIFE, but we also provide them with the option of getting more help," the collector said.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Any complaint regarding the flood relief activities initiated as part of rebuilding Kerala, including loss assessment and payment of financial aid, can be submitted to the secretary of respective local self-government bodies till November 20. 

As of now, there are 3,003 families in the list of those who have lost their homes. As the first installment, Rs 9,51,00 will be provided to them for constructing houses. Once 25 per cent of the work is completed, they will be given half of the remaining amount. The total payment will be made once 75 per cent of the construction is completed. "We have also initiated stringent measures to ensure the monetary aid is not misused. 

"Every person receiving the monetary aid has to sign a willingness certificate before taking it stating the money will be used only for house construction," said District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirulla.

"Those who are willing to build house on their own will be provided aid in getting house plans, NOC and construction materials at a low rate and labour. There are 12 approved designs made by LIFE, but we also provide them with the option of getting more help," the collector said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods flood relief activities rebuilding Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp