Flood relief: Complaints can be submitted till Nov 20 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Any complaint regarding the flood relief activities initiated as part of rebuilding Kerala, including loss assessment and payment of financial aid, can be submitted to the secretary of respective local self-government bodies till November 20.

As of now, there are 3,003 families in the list of those who have lost their homes. As the first installment, Rs 9,51,00 will be provided to them for constructing houses. Once 25 per cent of the work is completed, they will be given half of the remaining amount. The total payment will be made once 75 per cent of the construction is completed. "We have also initiated stringent measures to ensure the monetary aid is not misused.

"Every person receiving the monetary aid has to sign a willingness certificate before taking it stating the money will be used only for house construction," said District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirulla.

"Those who are willing to build house on their own will be provided aid in getting house plans, NOC and construction materials at a low rate and labour. There are 12 approved designs made by LIFE, but we also provide them with the option of getting more help," the collector said.