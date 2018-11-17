Home Cities Kochi

More facilities at Queen’s Walkway

The Queen’s Walkway along the Gosree- Chathiyath stretch in the city will soon get a makeover as the meeting of Gosree Inland Development Authority (GIDA) held on Friday has decided to revamp it.

Published: 17th November 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

"The rusted bulbs and street lights will also be removed and will be replaced by LED bulbs and the arrangements of the seats will be maintained," said Hibi Eden MLA. The walkway built from the MLA's special development fund in 2015 is a popular hangout spot. "Many people spend their time in the walkway for simply resting and chilling out with friends in the evening. Street magic and music programmes will also take place from Sunday onwards," he said. 

“The rusted bulbs and street lights will also be removed and will be replaced by LED bulbs and the arrangements of the seats will be maintained,” said Hibi Eden MLA. The walkway built from the MLA’s special development fund in 2015 is a popular hangout spot. “Many people spend their time in the walkway for simply resting and chilling out with friends in the evening. Street magic and music programmes will also take place from Sunday onwards,” he said. 

The total length of the walkway is 1.8 km. The maintenance of the walkway is being entrusted with three builders. They are carrying out the maintenance activities by dividing the walkway into three reaches. The special lighting system, tree highlights, a beautiful amphitheatre are some other attractions of the walkway. Recently, CCTV cameras were also installed using the MLA fund.

