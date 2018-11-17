Home Cities Kochi

TiEcon focuses on Rebuilding Kerala post flood

He was inaugurating the seventh edition of Kerala’s largest conference on entrepreneurship ‘TiEcon Kerala 2018’ at Le Meridian Convention Centre here on Friday. 

Published: 17th November 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala flood

An aerial view of flood hit Kerala ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala, with its 33.3 million population has established itself as the most responsive and resilient state from its phenomenal response to the once-in-a-century flood it faced recently, said S D Shibulal, co-founder, former CEO and MD, Infosys.

He was inaugurating the seventh edition of Kerala’s largest conference on entrepreneurship ‘TiEcon Kerala 2018’ at Le Meridian Convention Centre here on Friday. 

The mega event spanning two days is being organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), the largest not-for-profit global organisation fostering entrepreneurship.

“The amazing pace at which society, especially the youth reflected and matured in the wake of calamity is the clear sign of Kerala’s inherently high entrepreneurial spirit. We just need to build a business and industrial ecosystem. Also, channelise and tap the huge potential of the GenY in order to rebuild the state by turning the catastrophe into an opportunity," he said.

M S A Kumar, president, TiE Kerala, detailed the objectives of the seventh edition of the conference. 

"After the rescue and immediate relief, the focus has now shifted to rehabilitation. We have to rebuild homes, restore livelihood, reconstruct infrastructure and restore normalcy. This is an area where the entrepreneur’s congress can contribute more. ‘Rebuild Kerala: Leveraging Entrepreneurship and Emerging Technologies is the theme of this year's conference," he said.

"The primary effort is to enable public-private participation. The industrial leaders and entrepreneurs will sit together and chalk out action plans to achieve up-gradation of technologies, affordable and durable innovative methods to rebuild infrastructure, roads, houses, communication systems, and weather or disaster warning systems," he said. 

"The startups in Kerala have worked along with the government in order to ensure that the rescue operations were carried out efficiently. This included mapping all places where people are stranded," said Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission.

Outlining the startup opportunities in rebuilding Kerala, he said Post Disaster Need Assessments done by International Agencies suggest the state’s requirement for rebuilding is Rs 30,000 crore. 

"Putting a very conservative multiplier of 10, we have an opportunity of Rs 3 lakh crore required to be invested in the state in a short span of time. The entrepreneurial opportunity has to be grabbed in order to realise the vision of TiE to have an Entrepreneur in Every home," he said.  

TiE Kerala senior vice-president Ajit A Moopan, former president Rajesh Nair, South Indian Bank MD V G Mathew, and Tie Kerala vice-president Harikrishnan Nair also addressed the inaugural session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp