Ex-finance minister Yashwant Sinha to attend state All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) event on demonetisation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In its third edition of the interaction programme ‘Hot Seat’, the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Kerala chapter will conduct a talk with former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on the topic ‘Demonetisation: A disaster, Economy in Shambles’, here on Sunday.

The debate, named ‘Mere Pyare Desh Vasiyom’, will be led by AIPC state president Mathew Kuzhalnadan. The presence of Yashwant Sinha, now a staunch critique of BJP, after parting ways with the saffron party, in an event of the Congress party has assumed a political significance.

According to the organisers, the former BJP stalwart’s dissent voices on the economic reforms, which were launched during the tenure of Narendra Modi, may put BJP on the defensive as it braces up for the 2019 general elections.

“The programme is aimed at exposing the pathetic condition of the economic sector following the demonetization programme launched by the Modi-led NDA government two years back. The country’s economy has not yet extricated itself from its implications. Yashwant Sinha will air his views on the ill-effects of the economic policies being implemented by the NDA government,” said Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Interested persons can join the session via online as the live streaming of the event will be on the AIPC Kerala’s Facebook page. The guest, Yashwant Sinha, will also answer the selected queries via online. The AICC leadership launched the new feeder organization, AIPC, in order to woo ‘professional blood’. “Spearheaded by Shashi Tharoor MP, the AIPC provides a platform for professionals to air their views in burning political and social issues through this kind of interaction programmes.

Those interested can join the sessions from anywhere across the globe”, added Kuzhalnadan. A selected 40 delegates will attend the programme scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Bolgatty Palace, Kochi. Earlier, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and lawyer Indira Jaisingh were the guests on the ‘Hot Seat’ in its first and second editions, respectively.