Home Cities Kochi

Ex-finance minister Yashwant Sinha to attend state All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) event on demonetisation

The debate, named ‘Mere Pyare Desh Vasiyom’, will be led by AIPC state president Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Published: 18th November 2018 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In its third edition of the interaction programme ‘Hot Seat’, the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Kerala chapter will conduct a talk with former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on the topic ‘Demonetisation: A disaster, Economy in Shambles’, here on Sunday. 

The debate, named ‘Mere Pyare Desh Vasiyom’, will be led by AIPC state president Mathew Kuzhalnadan. The presence of Yashwant Sinha, now a staunch critique of BJP, after parting ways with the saffron party, in an event of the Congress party has assumed a political significance.

According to the organisers, the former BJP stalwart’s dissent voices on the economic reforms, which were launched during the tenure of Narendra Modi, may put BJP on the defensive as it braces up for the 2019 general elections.

“The programme is aimed at exposing the pathetic condition of the economic sector following the demonetization programme launched by the Modi-led NDA government two years back. The country’s economy has not yet extricated itself from its implications. Yashwant Sinha will air his views on the ill-effects of the economic policies being implemented by the NDA government,” said  Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Interested persons can join the session via online as the live streaming of the event will be on the AIPC Kerala’s Facebook page. The guest, Yashwant Sinha, will also answer the selected queries via online.  The AICC leadership launched the new feeder organization, AIPC, in order to woo ‘professional blood’. “Spearheaded by Shashi Tharoor MP, the AIPC provides a platform for professionals to air their views in burning political and social issues through this kind of interaction programmes.

Those interested can join the sessions from anywhere across the globe”, added Kuzhalnadan. A selected 40 delegates will attend the programme scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Bolgatty Palace, Kochi. Earlier, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and lawyer Indira Jaisingh were the guests on the ‘Hot Seat’ in its first and second editions, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha Kerala All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Kerala demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp