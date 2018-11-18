Home Cities Kochi

‘Govt trying to destroy Sabarimala by encouraging women's entry’ : Sabarimala Karma Samithi chief

Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) patron Swami Chidananda Puri said that the devotees will launch an intense protest bringing the state to a standstill.

Published: 18th November 2018 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) patron Swami Chidananda Puri said that the devotees will launch an intense protest bringing the state to a standstill. He alleged that the government was trying to destroy Sabarimala by encouraging attempts to violate the age-old customs.  

The Karma Samithi will organise a people’s platform roping in all like-minded caste and cultural organisations to protect the sanctity of Sabarimala, he told a press conference here on Saturday.  “The arrest of K P Sasikala enroute Sabarimala is in violation of the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. The government action of restricting the entry of devotees to Sabarimala amounts to human rights violation,” said SKS general convenor SJR Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) Sabarimala temple Sabarimala protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp