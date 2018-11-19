DMICDC Logistics Data Services extends to Cochin Port

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expanding its operations in India’s south-eastern corridor, the digital container tracking solution of DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) on Friday brought in its ambit Cochin Port, an initiative that would tremendously streamline the container logistics operations at one of the largest and busiest ports in India.

Logistics Data Bank (LDB), the single window tracking solution that has hugely improved operations in Indian container logistics, launched its services at the ports of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam from November 1, this year. With today’s inclusion of Cochin Port, LDB’s ICT-based services have become operational across seven ports of India at 15 port terminals.

Present on the launch function were Mr. Alkesh K Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, DMICDC; Dr M Beena, Chairman, Cochin Port Trust; Surajit Sarkar, COO, DLDS; Praveen Thomas Joseph, CEO, ICTT DPW Cochin; and Ichiro Oshima, AVP, NEC Technologies India.

“The launch of LDB operations at the Cochin Port is going to create visibility and transparency in the way operations happen. All the stakeholders in the supply chain operations will benefit with such an initiative,” said Alkesh.

He added they are going to making it operational in all other major ports in the country.