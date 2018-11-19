Kalady police begin evidence collection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalady police have begun collection of evidence in the case related to the attack on the office of academic Sunil P Elayidom at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

According to the officers, the sleuths on Sunday examined the CCTV visuals and fingerprints on the door of the office of the Department of Malayalam and the main entrance of the university. The office was found vandalised by miscreants last Thursday.

The name board outside the department at the university where he was working as a Malayalam professor went missing while three large cross marks in saffron were painted across the door. Earlier, Elayidom had received a threat from the Facebook page of an alleged right wing supporter who threatened to stone him to death over his stand on the Sabarimala issue.