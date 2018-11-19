Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to host Design Kerala Summit

The design event comes after the resounding success of ‘#Future’— a high-profile two-day global digital summit the state government’s Electronics & IT Department held in last March. 

Published: 19th November 2018 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To rebuild its shattered infrastructure caused by the terrible August floods, Kerala will hold a six-day design festival — the largest such an event in India — to boost innovative design and solutions in the state and equip it with futuristic technology and architecture to deal with natural calamities more effectively.

Kochi Design Week, to be held at Bolgatty Island from December 11-16, will witness the assemblage of leading think-tanks and decision-makers, who would ideate, innovate and outline models that ensure a sustainable ecosystem for a better Kerala.

Along with it, #DESIGN KERALA SUMMIT will be organized on Dec 11-12, as a great platform for creative technology influencers, architects, and design luminaries from India and across the world to participate in panel discussions, interactive sessions, debates and dialogues centred around designing of a futuristic and sustainable ecosystem for Kerala. Helmed by Kerala’s Department of Information Technology, the conclave will have Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing the summit on Dec 12.

The design event comes after the resounding success of ‘#Future’— a high-profile two-day global digital summit the state government’s Electronics & IT Department held in last March. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp