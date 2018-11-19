Kochi to host Design Kerala Summit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To rebuild its shattered infrastructure caused by the terrible August floods, Kerala will hold a six-day design festival — the largest such an event in India — to boost innovative design and solutions in the state and equip it with futuristic technology and architecture to deal with natural calamities more effectively.

Kochi Design Week, to be held at Bolgatty Island from December 11-16, will witness the assemblage of leading think-tanks and decision-makers, who would ideate, innovate and outline models that ensure a sustainable ecosystem for a better Kerala.

Along with it, #DESIGN KERALA SUMMIT will be organized on Dec 11-12, as a great platform for creative technology influencers, architects, and design luminaries from India and across the world to participate in panel discussions, interactive sessions, debates and dialogues centred around designing of a futuristic and sustainable ecosystem for Kerala. Helmed by Kerala’s Department of Information Technology, the conclave will have Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing the summit on Dec 12.

The design event comes after the resounding success of ‘#Future’— a high-profile two-day global digital summit the state government’s Electronics & IT Department held in last March.