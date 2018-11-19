Miss Kerala Pratibha desires to join the Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Miss Kerala 2018 Pratibha Sai called on the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral A K Chawla on November 16 at Naval Base Kochi. She was accompanied by her mother and brother.

The Admiral and the pageant queen held discussions wherein Pratibha expressed her desire to join the Indian Navy. FOC-in-C (South) encouraged the young woman and expressed his delight. He brought out different opportunities available for women in the Navy and wished her well.

Pratibha was crowned Miss Kerala in October from more than 400 participants. She is a second-year BTech computer science student of MES Engineering College, Kunnukara in North Paravur. Sapana Chawla, president of Navy Wives Welfare Association, Southern Region, who was also present during the event, felicitated the pageant queen.