Home Cities Kochi

Miss Kerala Pratibha desires to join the Navy

Pratibha was crowned Miss Kerala in October from more than 400 participants.

Published: 19th November 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Miss Kerala Pratibha Sai with Vice Admiral AK Chawla (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Miss Kerala 2018 Pratibha Sai called on the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral A K Chawla on November 16 at Naval Base Kochi. She was accompanied by her mother and brother.

The Admiral and the pageant queen held discussions wherein Pratibha expressed her desire to join the Indian Navy. FOC-in-C (South) encouraged the young woman and expressed his delight. He brought out different opportunities available for women in the Navy and wished her well.

Pratibha was crowned Miss Kerala in October from more than 400 participants. She is a second-year BTech computer science student of MES Engineering College, Kunnukara in North Paravur. Sapana Chawla, president of Navy Wives Welfare Association, Southern Region, who was also present during the event, felicitated the pageant queen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Kerala Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp