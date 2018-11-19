Sabarimala: Case against 200 BJP workers for blocking road against K Surendran arrest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police have registered a case against BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan and 200 others in connection with the blocking of highways on Sunday in protest against the arrest of party general secretary K Surendran at Sabarimala.

The protesters, including women, blocked the busy Vyttila junction for about two hours in the morning. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the protest.

Addressing workers, Radhakrishnan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to face strong protests if he moves ahead against the traditions of Sabarimala. He threatened they would throw the Pinarayi government into the Arabian Sea.

“They think the BJP will dismiss this government by imposing 357. However, we will not do this. Strong protests by the people will be raised against this government,” he said.

When the police intervened to move the agitators, they entered into a verbal duel with the officers.

Following this, the Kadavantra police registered a case on charges of road blockage and unlawful assembly. Later, a police team led by ACP K Laljy removed the agitators. Protests were also conducted at Angamaly and Muvattupuzha.