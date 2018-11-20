Real estate body seeks KSEB permission to install generators in buildings  

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As residential apartments were affected from the August flood, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Kerala, has approached the KSEB to permit installing generators and transformers in the upper floors of the buildings. According to CREDAI office-bearers, the real estate sector has overcome the flood situation now.

According to M V Antony, CREDAI Kochi, Treasurer, a majority of apartments were affected from the flood as the transformers and generators were installed at the ground floor or the basement level of the building. “Earlier, the generators and transformers used to be installed at the upper floors. However, after a major fire incident, all the builders were directed to install electricity generators at the basement or at the ground floor of the building,” he said.

Apartments were overwhelmingly affected due power shortage during the flood. As the flood water entered the basement of the apartment, residents were forced to shut off generators and backup power supply. “If the generators were installed at first or second flood, emergency evacuation of the apartment residents was not required. With fuel backup, the generators could have worked for a couple of days. We have asked the KSEB to permit us to install the generators and transformers in the first or second floor so that flood-like situations do not affect the residents,” he said.

Najeeb Zackeria, CREDAI, Kerala Chairman, said that the real estate sector has overcome the grim situation witnessed during the flood.

“There was a belief that flood will cause a negative impact on the real estate sector. The reality is that the flood impact was minimal. In the month of August, the construction works were affected. But now the works have been resumed and industry has overcome the negative impact of the flood,” he said.

MV Antony said that new riverside projects are coming at Aluva which was worst hit by the flood.

CREDAI state conclave on Friday

Kochi: The fourth state conference of CREDAI Kerala will be held here on Friday and Saturday. Over 300 real estate developers from five city chapters of the state - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Palakkad - will attend the conference. Named ‘Statecon 2018’, the two-day event will discuss recent developments and new technologies used in the construction sector.

The conference will have sessions on 3D printing and 3D casting, which are said to be the future of construction. Shashi Tharoor MP will inaugurate the conference at 9.30 am on Friday. The valedictory session will be held at 1 pm on Saturday. Pawan Agarwal, an international motivational speaker and entrepreneur, who has worked on Mumbai Dabbawala system, will also address the gathering.