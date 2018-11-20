Reproductive Genetics and Cancer Solutions opens lab in Adoor 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reproductive Genetics and Cancer Solutions (RGCS), one of the premium genetic testing laboratories in the country, started functioning at Lifeline Hospital, Adoor. RGCS offers extensive genetic testing, including reproductive genetics, cancer genomics, pharmacogenomics and wellness genetic testing.

Dr Mathew Pappachan, who has been conducting researches in genetic subjects for the past several years, is the founder of RGCS.

“The technologies used at RGCS are highly sophisticated. Usually, genetical tests are very expensive as the samples have to be sent abroad. Now, these tests can be carried out in Kerala itself at a reduced cost,” he said. RGCS provides Pre-implantation Genetic Testing, which can detect the risk of passing inheritable genetic disorders to the child.