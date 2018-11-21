Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam: Glitz-free Revenue District School Kalolsavam to begin Wednesday

he dance and cultural competitions will have a different ambience from the past years, since it will be held in a simple fashion; there will be neither inaugural nor valedictory functions.

The fest will have all the regular events (Photo | School kalolsavam website)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The 31st Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam will go on stage on Wednesday. The dance and cultural competitions will have a different ambience from the past years, since it will be held in a simple fashion; there will be neither inaugural nor valedictory functions.

According to Josepet Jacob, programme convenor, the aftermath of the devastating flood had prompted the government decision to hold the schools festival in a simple fashion. “There will be no extravaganza associated with the functions like inauguration and the valedictory. No special stages have been erected for the various events. All the events will be staged at the auditoriums of the selected venues,” he said.

The venues for the fest are GHSS, Ernakulam; Girls’ UPS hall, Ernakulam; Girls’ High School, SRV school auditorium; SRV UP school hall; SRV school Kasturirangan Hall; Shikshak Bhavan hall and St Joseph’s UPS, Karithala.

The fest will have all the regular events, said Josepet. “However this year, there will be no best actor, dancer or singer. Also, no trophies will be awarded to the school that scores the maximum points. There will be no fripperies associated with the event. The state kalolsavam will also be held in a similar fashion,” he said.

According to him, the event is being held to just ensure the students do not lose out on the grace marks they obtain for scoring good grades in the festival. “The students shouldn’t lose out on the marks. The participants will be given certificates as per the grades awarded to them by the judges at the kalolsavam. The students scoring the highest points will then go to the state level,” he said.

The kalolsavam events will start simultaneously at 9 am on Wednesday at all 13 venues. The events to be held on the opening day are mohiniyattam (girls HS and HSS), nadodi nruthiyam (boys HS, HSS and girls HS, HSS), mapilapattu (boys and girl- HS and HSS), kolkali (HS, HSS), recitation (Kannada, Tamil - HS and HSS), elocution (Tamil-HS and HSS), patriotic song (HS, HSS), Arabi kalolsavam, elocution (English - HS and HSS), recitation (English-HS and HSS), elocution (Hindi- HS and HSS), recitation (Hindi - HS and HSS), bharatanatyam (HS boys and girls), bharatnatyam (HSS boys and girls), elocution (Sanskrit - HS and HSS), Sanskritolsavam, guitar (HS and HSS), violin (western - HS and HSS), drama - HS, light music (HS-boys and girls), group song (HS and HSS), oppana (HS) and vattapattu (HS).

To get the results of the kalolsavam, log in to www.kiteekm.in.

