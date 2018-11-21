French agency to help develop Kochi Metro projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: French Development Agency AFD, which was here to review the progress of Kochi Metro Rail’s first phase, has agreed to consider the proposals for developing non-motorised transport project from Aluva to SN Junction (Tripunithura) and improving the Sahodaran Ayyappan (SA) Road.

The Agence Française de Dévelopement has expressed its interest in projects including Aluva, Edappally, Vyttila, Petta and SN junctions and improvement of SA Road for an amount of Rs 189 crore for possible future funding. A press release from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said the AFD team has expressed satisfaction over Phase I’s progress. They also indicated their willingness to consider Phase-II, Phase-IA up to SN Junction of Kochi Metro for future funding.

“The discussions with AFD were extraordinarily positive and their willingness to consider our projects for further funding is the most welcome development for KMRL. With the help of AFD, we’ll be able to execute these projects which will surely improve the city landscape to international levels,” said KMRL MD A P M Mohammed Hanish. AFD had done a detailed evaluation of the projects on Monday and Tuesday.