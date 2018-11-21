Home Cities Kochi

Leprosy: Hide not behind the stigma, stand up and be counted

Volunteers will visit 6.83 lakh houses in the cities and 1.69 lakh houses in rural areas.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Leprosy-affected people being treated at a medical camp (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 14-day district-wide leprosy detection campaign will start on December 5, said District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla. The campaign is being undertaken after it was revealed the number of leprosy cases is high in the district. Several leprosy affected persons are hiding the disease fearing social stigma.

The campaign intends to provide medical assistance to a maximum number of affected persons. The campaign will be held at 19 health blocks, 10 government level hospitals at the district and taluk levels, general hospitals and 15 urban primary health centres. Male and female volunteers will go on a door-to-door campaign and find people with leprosy symptoms. The patient will be shifted to the hospital. A five-member team will be constituted for coordinating the campaign.

The campaign will be carried out with the support of the local body, the Labour, Woman and Child, Health and Fisheries Departments. Volunteers will visit 6.83 lakh houses in the cities and 1.69 lakh houses in rural areas.

Apart from this, a special team will be constituted to check 10 lakh migrant workers and people residing in small settlements in the urban areas. Applications have been invited from volunteers for the campaign. A similar campaign will be organised at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
leprosy Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp