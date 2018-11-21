Home Cities Kochi

Running for the needy

According to Biju K G, chairman, ABCSS, the initiative was launched as a means to help patients from financially-backwards families.

Published: 21st November 2018 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

The ambulance owned by Auto Brothers Chikilsa Sahaya Sangam  Albin Mathew

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when medical treatments are becoming very costly and going out of the reach of common man, an initiative launched by a group of autorickshaw drivers is proving to be a boon for the needy. Since its inception two years ago, the Auto Brothers Chikilsa Sahaya Sangam (ABCSS) has collected and distributed C 31 lakh to beneficiaries to help them meet their treatment costs.

According to Biju K G, chairman, ABCSS, the initiative was launched as a means to help patients from financially-backwards families. "Ours is a registered organisation. We collect the necessary funds amongst ourselves by organising collection drives. This year we collected around C10 lakh," he said. "The money thus collected is remitted into the accounts of the patients who approach us.

Everything about our functioning is transparent. The cheque is handed over to the beneficiary in the presence of dignitaries like the ministers, MLAs and the MPs," he said. Recently, Transport Minister A K Saseendran handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh to the father of a child who is undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. "The total amount of the treatment is C25 lakh. We know the amount we have collected is nothing but I think we have managed to put a tiny dent in the huge bill," said Biju. The target age of the patients helped by the Auto Brothers is below 25 years.

"From tiny tots to young adults, many have benefitted from our initiative," he added. The charity work of this group doesn't stop here. Around three years ago, they had launched an ambulance service which, according to Biju, solely runs on the funds sourced by the drivers. "The first year, the service was conducted free. But we didn't find it viable due to escalating fuel cost and maintenance charges. So, we got it attached to the ambulance service of the district administration.

Now, we conduct services as per the financial means of the patient. If the person who hires the ambulance is capable of paying C800, stipulated by the 102 ambulance service, then we charge the person the same. Otherwise, the charge is C500 and below," said Jerry, the ambulance driver. According to him, the money obtained is not enough to cover the maintenance costs and fuel charge.

"We even transport patients to far off places like Wayanad. For such a trip, other ambulance services charge around C10,000 to C15,000. However, we charge around C 6,000 to C8,000. It all depends on the financial capacity of the patient," he said. "To meet the maintenance costs and other charges, we sometimes source money from our Akshaya Fund. The fund is yet again aimed at helping the poor patients," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp