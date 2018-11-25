‘Art Room’ to mentor young minds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aimed at promoting primary arts education in Kerala, the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) on Saturday launched 'Art Room', which will help foster artistic thinking and experimentation in young minds. KBF president Bose Krishnamachari and secretary Sunil V inaugurated the educational initiative at the Edward Memorial Government Higher Secondary school (EMGHSS) in Fort Kochi.

A learning project under the KBF’s ‘Art by Children’ (ABC) programme which aims to introduce people to art making from young age, the programme will run alongside the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, being organised by the KBF for 108 days from December 12.

The ABC programme, which aims at an inclusive approach to art education, has currently 10 select schools in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts working to implement the 'Art Rooms'. Krishnamachari said KBF is “immensely happy” to facilitate such participation of children during the Biennale and enhance their artistic skills.