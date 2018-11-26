Kochiites rally for the masculine cause

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month, November is about creating awareness about men’s health issues. However, if you ask an average guy what No-Shave November entails, they will probably not know anything about it or its relevance.

Antos Maman and Raru Chempazhanthy

Raru Chempazhanthy and Antos Maman started observing No-Shave November four years ago as a way to raise funds for the cancer children. “When we came to know about No-Shave November which was a major wave in America, we thought of replicating it here. During this time, Antos and I were doing our post-graduation at Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur. We started collecting funds from our friends and used the collected amount to pay the bills of the cancer patients in RCC,” said Raru Chempazhanthy, a software engineer in Technopark.

For the past four years, the duo has been collecting funds in November to help cancer patients. They are also joined by Mohammed Aneesh, a techie who joined them after hearing about the campaign. This year, the group has planned to do something different so that people not only spread awareness about cancer but also see the relevance of this campaign. “Usually, many people post on social media such as Facebook and Instagram about this campaign without even knowing the cause. This time, we have planned to organise an awareness rally, in association with Gixxer Riders Club, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod and then back to the capital in the second week of December,” said Raru.

The event is being organised in the brand name ‘Technoparktoday’. Helping them organise the event are Technopark’s Welfare Organisation, Prathidhwani; Beardo, London Malayalam radio, Gixxer Riders Club and Big FM. The rally will be conducted by riders from Gixxer Riders Club and Beardo.

Instagram celebrity ‘walmakry’ is also planning to join the ride. The website nsni.in supporting this cause will be launched on Tuesday. The amount collected will be handed over to the patients in January.