Home Cities Kochi

Kochiites rally for the masculine cause

While October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month, November is about creating awareness about men’s health issues.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month, November is about creating awareness about men’s health issues. However, if you ask an average guy what No-Shave November entails, they will probably not know anything about it or its relevance.

Antos Maman and Raru Chempazhanthy

Raru Chempazhanthy and Antos Maman started observing No-Shave November four years ago as a way to raise funds for the cancer children. “When we came to know about No-Shave November which was a major wave in America, we thought of replicating it here. During this time, Antos and I were doing our post-graduation at Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur. We started collecting funds from our friends and used the collected amount to pay the bills of the cancer patients in RCC,” said Raru Chempazhanthy, a software engineer in Technopark.

For the past four years, the duo has been collecting funds in November to help cancer patients. They are also joined by Mohammed Aneesh, a techie who joined them after hearing about the campaign. This year, the group has planned to do something different so that people not only spread awareness about cancer but also see the relevance of this campaign. “Usually, many people post on social media such as Facebook and Instagram about this campaign without even knowing the cause. This time, we have planned to organise an awareness rally, in association with Gixxer Riders Club, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod and then back to the capital in the second week of December,” said Raru.

The event is being organised in the brand name ‘Technoparktoday’. Helping them organise the event are Technopark’s Welfare Organisation, Prathidhwani; Beardo, London Malayalam radio, Gixxer Riders Club and Big FM. The rally will be conducted by riders from Gixxer Riders Club and Beardo.

Instagram celebrity ‘walmakry’ is also planning to join the ride. The website nsni.in supporting this cause will be launched on Tuesday. The amount collected will be handed over to the patients in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Men's Health Month No Shave November Cancer Awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp