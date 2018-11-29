Home Cities Kochi

Online food delivery services to stop in Kochi from Saturday

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association cite high commission and GST rates as one of the many reasons why they have decided to stop associating with the delivery app promoters.

Published: 29th November 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

food_delivery

A Swiggy delivery man on his bike on the way to deliver food. (Photo | EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Come Saturday, and the food delivery boys, operating around the city for major players like Uber Eats, Swiggy and Zomato, won't be knocking at your doorsteps with the customary smile and the 'oh-so-delicious' food package. The recent decision by the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) to stop accepting online orders made through such apps, will put thousands of Kochiites who have taken an instant liking to the system for its ease and comfort, in the dock.  

"Ever since the introduction of such apps, we have always felt we had a backup plan for food. Even if we arrived late after a tiring day at work, we did not have to worry about the availability of food since we could order at any time," said Suji Pathur, a professional from Tripunithura. For people like Gokul Nath, who worked late night shifts, the online food delivery apps were a blessing in disguise. "We used to receive food at even 1 in the morning when the majority of the hotels are shut," he said.

Greeshma R, a retired teacher from Aluva says people took instantly to the apps as they found it extremely comfortable. "However, now that the hotels plan to boycott these apps, we will have to make do without them, which will be difficult initially, since we have got accustomed to such a fast lifestyle," she said.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association cite high commission and GST rates as one of the many reasons why they have decided to stop associating with the delivery app promoters. KHRA President (Ernakulam district), Azeez Moosa said that the online app companies were charging 30 per cent commission from hotel owners and 18 per cent GST for every food order.

"The quality of the hotel and food we deliver is being compromised because delivery through these apps have to be made quickly. Also, it is a major loss for us as we have to provide food at a cheaper price through these apps," he said.

He added that the menu which is displayed through the online apps are not placed by the hoteliers alone."The special offers for certain dishes is not added by the respective hotels. Rather, they force it upon us which we do not prefer," said Azeez.

There are around 4,000 hotels under the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association in Ernakulam, out of which only 50 per cent take orders from online apps. "In the long run, the online delivery companies plan to set up their own online kitchen. This is a threat to hotels and the decision was taken unanimously by hotel owners," said Paulson John, who owns a restaurant at Angamaly. 

Azeez said that talks are being held with a few startups in order to set up an online app for the hotels. "We are planning talks and meeting with a few startups to discuss setting up an app so that it becomes convenient for the people to order food online. Either all the three companies must decide on a common commission or the respective hotel menu must be followed," he said.  

Meanwhile, senior officers with Swiggy and Zomato say that they have not yet been informed about the move by the KHRA to stop accepting their orders. So far we have received only positive response from the restaurants in Kerala.

The feedback has been positive," they said, adding that the hotels are making an incremental profit out of the sale of their dishes, without incurring any additional costs.  They also refuted statements they were charging high commission from hotels. "The commission rates have never gone above 25 per cent," an official said. 

Issues cited
Hotel and Restaurant owners say they are charged 30 per cent commission for every delivery by the online app companies. They added that the menu which is displayed through the online apps are not placed by the hoteliers alone. There are around 4,000 hotels under the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association in Ernakulam, out of which only 50 per cent take orders from online apps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Eats Swiggy Zomato Kochi online food delivery online food delivery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp