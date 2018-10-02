Home Cities Kochi

Gita has authored 40 research articles

Gita is co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Published: 02nd October 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gita, 46, was born to T V Gopinath, a farmer and entrepreneur, and V C Vijayalakshmi from Kannur, and received her PhD in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a BA from the University of Delhi and MA degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington. She joined the University of Chicago in 2001 as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. She became a tenured professor in 2010. She is now a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India. 

Gita is co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She is co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with former IMF Economic Counsellor Kenneth Rogoff. She has authored around 40 aresearch articles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC