Gita has authored 40 research articles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gita, 46, was born to T V Gopinath, a farmer and entrepreneur, and V C Vijayalakshmi from Kannur, and received her PhD in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a BA from the University of Delhi and MA degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington. She joined the University of Chicago in 2001 as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. She became a tenured professor in 2010. She is now a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India.

Gita is co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She is co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with former IMF Economic Counsellor Kenneth Rogoff. She has authored around 40 aresearch articles.