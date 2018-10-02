Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Nun rape case: Bishops visit Franco Mulakkal in support

Bishop Arakkal said several innocent persons were persecuted in the history of Christianity.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Franco Mulakkal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pala (Vishnu Prathap | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Bishops and clergymen are making a beeline for Pala sub-jail, offering support to Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is in remand custody over rape charges. On Monday, Bishop Mar Mathew Arakkal of the Kanjirappally diocese, Auxiliary Bishop Jose Pulikkal and Auxiliary Bishop of Syro-Malankara Church’s major Archeparchy of Trivandrum Samuel Mar Irenios visited Franco Mulakkal whose bail plea is pending before the court. They spent around 15 minutes with the bishop. 

Auxiliary Bishop of the Pala diocese Jacob Murickan and PRO Fr Mathew Chandrankunnel had visited Bishop Franco a couple of days ago. Speaking to reporters after the visit, Bishop Mathew Arakkal said: “Let the court decide on the rape allegations against bishop.” Asked if he believes Bishop Franco is guilty of the crime, Bishop Arakkal said several innocent persons were persecuted in the history of Christianity. “Was Jesus crucified for committing any crime?” he asked.

He also advised reporters not to judge the bishop as culprit before the court pronounces its judgement. Commenting on the purpose of his visit, Bishop Arakkal said he came to provide assistance to Franco Mulakkal in offering prayers. Though Bishop Arakkal and team had come to the sub-jail on Sunday, they were sent back as it was a holiday.

CBCI: Accusation not corresponding with truth

Kochi: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday expressed “deep pain” at the recent developments connected with the alleged rape of nun, saying the “accusation does not correspond with the truth.”In a statement, Oswald Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay and CBCI president, said, “We are deeply pained at the recent developments connected with the Bishop of Jalandhar and the constant attacks by the media on the Church, implying it was trying to cover up this case.

This accusation does not correspond with the truth. Church authorities have studied and continue to examine this serious and complex matter. Since civil authorities were making their investigations, the Church did not issue any statement. We realise such matters require time and discernment.” Stating the Church has full confidence in the judicial system, CBCI invited all people of good to “join us in prayer for those involved, that their sufferings might be alleviated, the spiritual wounds healed, the truth recognised and that justice be done.”

