Park your worries here and lift up your spirits

Kochi and its outskirts are slowly opening up to green spaces.

Published: 02nd October 2018 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Children play at the newly opened St John’s Park in Fort Kochi  Melton Antony

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi and its outskirts are slowly opening up to green spaces. And the St John’s Park in Fort Kochi is the most recent addition to the growing list of playgrounds which are coming up in the city. The project is part of the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Atal Mission For Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)’s ambitious plans to convert empty public spaces into green hubs of activity.
According to AMRUT officials, they used 70 cents of land, earlier known as the St John’s Pattom.

“This land belongs to the Kochi Corporation. We found it is an ideal spot as it is quite accessible to the public. People often come to the area to walk or engage in conversations which is another reason why we decided to convert it into a park with a lot of play equipment for children,” said  K A Abdul Latheef, officer-in-charge, AMRUT.

An anganwadi at the St John’s Pattom has also been spruced up as part of the beautification project. A walkway has been constructed and tiles laid across the park.

“We still have a few more beautification plans including planting a few trees and setting up a small garden. We hope to do it soon. Since the park is already open, the work will be done simultaneously,” an AMRUT official said.  The project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh. The KMRL, in association with AMRUT have also planned to construct four more parks at open spaces in the city, including the Kudumbi Colony Park near Elamkulam which is expected to be a major attraction, Chilavanoor Park near Vyttila, the Maitri Nagar Park and Vypeen Jetty park.

“We had initially called tenders. However, due to technical issues, we had to call it off and send it for re-tender. We hope to close the bid soon and award the work to the most suitable contender,” said KMRL MD Mohammed Hanish.

The KMRL will spend Rs 2.53 crore for the construction of the parks and it will be funded through the AMRUT scheme.  The plans to develop more parks in the city and its outskirts have been aimed to impsrove the quality of life of the public. “Kochi is synonymous with concrete buildings and few open spaces where children can get exposed to fresh air. These parks are planned to inculcate healthy living,” said an AMRUT official.

