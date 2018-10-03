Home Cities Kochi

Facility management centre gets SKOCH award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The facility management centre of Kudumbashree has been awarded the SKOCH order of merit. Kudumbashree state programme manager Jayan K R accepted the award from SKOCH chairman Sameer Kochhar. 

All the staff other than the ones in the technical section of Kochi Metro have been appointed via Kudumbashree’s facility management centre.  Around 820 women work across the 16 stations from Aluva to Maharajas in three shifts. It is the world’s first metro whose entire management operations are handled by women. Kudumbashree has set an example in women empowerment.

When Kochi Metro services get extended to Petta-Trippunithura and towards Kakkanad, it is expected that the facility centre will be able to find more employment opportunities for women. Kudumbashree programmes which used to be concentrated in the rural areas have today reached the urban areas through the activities of the facility management centre.

