Home Cities Kochi

Inflore: An event with a cause

Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies is presenting the 14th edition of ‘Inflore’ on October 5 and 6 at Rajagiri Valley at Kakkanad.

Published: 03rd October 2018 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies is presenting the 14th edition of ‘Inflore’ on October 5 and 6 at Rajagiri Valley at Kakkanad.

The fest will be a mix of 17 events of which 10 are non-management events and 7 are management events with prizes worth Rs 5 lakh awaiting participants.

Inflore is one of the most awaited management fests of South India and attracts participants from various colleges in South India including IIMs, IITs and the TISS. This year’s theme for Inflore is ‘Thousand Spotlights’.

The 17 events at Inflore are a depiction of the carnival, with lots of fun and colourful elements incorporated to blend in with the theme.

This year, Inflore stands for the cause, ‘Rebuild Kerala’. As a part of this, Rajagiri students have decided to support the Chendamangalam weavers, Aranmulakannadi and Halwa makers of Manjali. Chekutty dolls made by the Rajagiri students will be sold at the event.

A stall selling Manjali halwa will also be set up.  Mementos for the fest have been purchased from the Aranmula artisans. The proceeds of the sales of the same and a seed amount will be handed
over to the societies and CMs relief fund. P Thilothaman, minister of Food and Supply will be the chief guest.

He will hand over the cheque to the society representatives of Chendamangalam weavers, Aranmulakannadi and Manjali halwa makers during the valedictory function that will be held on October 6 at 6 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices