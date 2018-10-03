Inflore: An event with a cause

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies is presenting the 14th edition of ‘Inflore’ on October 5 and 6 at Rajagiri Valley at Kakkanad.

The fest will be a mix of 17 events of which 10 are non-management events and 7 are management events with prizes worth Rs 5 lakh awaiting participants.

Inflore is one of the most awaited management fests of South India and attracts participants from various colleges in South India including IIMs, IITs and the TISS. This year’s theme for Inflore is ‘Thousand Spotlights’.

The 17 events at Inflore are a depiction of the carnival, with lots of fun and colourful elements incorporated to blend in with the theme.

This year, Inflore stands for the cause, ‘Rebuild Kerala’. As a part of this, Rajagiri students have decided to support the Chendamangalam weavers, Aranmulakannadi and Halwa makers of Manjali. Chekutty dolls made by the Rajagiri students will be sold at the event.

A stall selling Manjali halwa will also be set up. Mementos for the fest have been purchased from the Aranmula artisans. The proceeds of the sales of the same and a seed amount will be handed

over to the societies and CMs relief fund. P Thilothaman, minister of Food and Supply will be the chief guest.

He will hand over the cheque to the society representatives of Chendamangalam weavers, Aranmulakannadi and Manjali halwa makers during the valedictory function that will be held on October 6 at 6 pm.